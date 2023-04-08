Nora Fatehi looked unreal and unmatchable with her recent appearance at an awards show. Her style and outfit choice made her stand out from the rest. The dancing queen of Bollywood, Nora rocked a gorgeous gown and looked straight out of some dreamworld. While we were bowled over by Fatehi's outfit, many on social media weren't. This is what they said.

Nora gets trolled

"Please give me my pillow back, I need to sleep," one user wrote. "Razor surrounded by shaving foam," another user wrote. "Is she hiding Sukesh's 200 cr in these hand pillows?" a social media user asked. "Taking the song chand chupa badal mein quite literally," another social media user opined. "Walking bed," a netizen commented.

"Vanilla ice cream cone," another netizen commented. "She is suffering from high fever doctor told to carry blanket along with her everytime get well soon nora," one more Instagram user wrote. "Straight out of a bath tub," another Instagram user said. "The dress would have been beautiful without that pillow thing!but she looks awesome," was one more comment.

Nora's case against Jacqueline

A few months back, Nora Fatehi had filed a defamation suit against actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The two actresses having been under the ED's purview in Sukesh Chandrashekhar's 200 crore money laundering case. In her lawsuit, Fatehi accused Fernandez of "working" with several media houses to circulate the statements made against her during the Sukesh Chandrasekhar trial. She further said that Jacqueline and media houses "were acting in connivance with each other".