Anurag Kashyap is busy promoting his film - Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. The ace filmmaker recently sat for an interaction with a popular host on Youtube and spilled the beans on a lot. Kashyap spoke about how Shah Rukh Khan has given up on him and also revealed his obsession phase with Nora Fatehi's dance reels.

Anurag's deep respect for SRK

Anurag revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is his senior from school and whenever he calls, Kashyap stands up to pick the call out of respect. "Yes, I have thought of working with him a lot of times. He has been my college senior and whenever he calls I stand up while I pick the call. He is like a big brother to me. He has given up on me and he keeps telling me what not to do. He told me why I should not be on Twitter. Everybody who cares about me, wants me to see life the way they do," he said.

His obsession with Nora

The Gangs of Wasseypur director also spoke about how he was once obsessed with Nora Fatehi's dance videos. "I watch a lot of reels. Once I was obsessed with Nora Fatehi's dance reels. Now I watch food reels. I had a Nora Fatehi phase," he reportedly said.

Anurag had recently revealed that he went through an extreme period of anxiety and depression. Kashyap not only suffered a heart attack but also had to go to the rehab thrice. He revealed that he went off social media for a brief period and it was the same time when his daughter was getting rape and death threats from trolls.