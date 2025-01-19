IANS

Devotees thronging Prayagraj to take a dip in Triveni Sangam the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati in Prayagraj, are expressing happiness over the arrangements made by the Centre and state government.

Selfie point with a huge cut out of Maha Kumbh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has become a major attraction of the event with the people queuing up to click a photo at the spot.

Talking to IANS, several devotees, soaking in the spiritual energy of the event, opened up about their experience.

Anand Dubey, a devotee from Jharkhand, said cleanliness and security arrangements are up to the mark and thanked the Modi and Yogi governments for the same.

Dubey said: "Swachchta Abhiyaan is being followed properly and we are not noticing any litter."

Police personnel deployed at every naka were extending all help to devotees who are new to this place, he said.

On Digital Kumbh, he said that through an app, we can find out about food, administrative information or any particular point.

Another devotee Mukesh said that he reached Pryagraj via train by booking a Tatkal ticket and did not face any inconvenience.

Mukesh, a devotee from Jamshedpur said: "People who have reached here are lucky. Digital Kumbha has been successful. Free tents are also available. We didn't face any difficulty. Everything is so good."

Akash Khare from Mumbai said arrangements for everything are good and we are lucky to have made it to the Maha Kumbh. The ghats are clean. Toilets are available at every 100 metres.

Ashwin Ghule from Mumbai said: "I feel lucky to have reached here, all arrangements are good. Toilets are available at every 100 metres.

Sanjay Pande from Lucknow, who clicked a selfie with cutouts of PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, also hailed the government for the arrangements.

Raghuroop from Haryana said: "Yogi ji and Modi ji have made brilliant arrangements. We have taken selfies with the two great leaders."

Chandan Kumar from Gaya said time to time sanitation workers clean the toilets.

Shailesh Kumar Pandey from Jharkhand said he was having an amazing experience.

Sanatani Suraj said: "I am feeling very good after coming here."

Meanwhile, two devotees, who are observing 'Kalpvaas', also shared about the ritual and their experience at the event.

Udaybhan Sharma said: "While observing 'Kalpvaas' (one-month stay) one has to take a dip in the Sangam before sunrise, listen to seers and visit them.

He also shared that he has been observing Kalpvass for the past 17 years while noting that it is a very difficult practice if all the rules and regulations of the religious practices are observed properly.

"However, the divine experience is such that if you once visit a Kumbh, you cannot stop yourself from coming the second time," he said.

On how he feels during the month-long stay, Sharma said he felt blessed.

Another devotee Pushpa Sharma said: "Kalpvass is difficult but can't be done in the village...old people can have food twice as they have to take medicines but the rule allows only one meal a day. And I am doing this."

Sourabh Singh from Ettawah, a small vendor selling Prashad said: "Trade has increased. There is no dearth of anything"

Another vendor, Jaihind Kashyap, from Auriya, said he has been visiting the city since 2021.

Expressing joy over increased sales, he said that whatever he brings from 'mandi (wholesale market)' in the morning is sold by evening.

Halki Bai from Jabalpur, who was selling vermillion at the Kumbh Mela, said she is doing well. "Food is provided for free. Everything is fine," she said.

Manish Kashyap, a shopkeeper from Mathura said he is elated over the arrangements. "There is no tension," there is no tension.

This Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13, is expected to attract millions of devotees, with the event continuing until February 26, 2025.

Notably, Indian Railways has stepped up its efforts to ensure the health and safety of pilgrims with well-equipped medical facilities at key railway stations, including Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj Junction.

The observation rooms are equipped with crucial medical equipment such as Electrocardiogram (ECG) machines for heart-related concerns, defibrillators for cases of cardiac arrest, oxygen concentrators for respiratory issues, and glucometers for diabetic patients

(With inputs from IANS)