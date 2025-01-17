On Thursday, fans and the film industry were shocked by the news of Saif Ali Khan being stabbed six times by an intruder at his Bandra residence. The incident occurred when the burglar attempted to rob the actor's house and reached Jeh and Taimur's room. Saif, along with his house help, tried to defend his children, resulting in a serious scuffle with the intruder.

The actor was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital by his son Ibrahim and a house help, where doctors treated him. Following multiple surgeries, Saif is now out of danger but remains in the ICU. He is expected to be shifted to the ward soon and discharged within a few days.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan has raised concerns about security lapses. A section of celebrities and politicians has also questioned Mumbai's safety standards. After the incident, Saif's team released a statement assuring fans that he was out of danger and recovering.

According to the statement, the actor sustained multiple injuries after being attacked with a sharp weapon around 2:30 am. He was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital, where surgery was performed, concluding by noon.

Reports suggest that the police are investigating the possibility of insider involvement, as no intruder was detected on CCTV footage for nearly two hours before the attack. Three individuals have been detained for questioning, and the role of the maid, who also sustained minor injuries, is under scrutiny.

'Mumbai not unsafe': Devendra Fadnavis on Saif attack; Kangana's reaction

Amid the ongoing debate about Mumbai's security, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the incident during a media interaction following the screening of actress Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie Emergency.

Responding to questions about the attack, Fadnavis stated, "The police have already provided you with all the information regarding this incident. We are investigating the nature of the attack and the intention behind it."

When asked about opposition leaders' criticism, claiming that "Mumbai is no longer safe," Fadnavis defended the city, saying, "Among all the megacities in the country, Mumbai is the safest. While certain incidents do occur and must be taken seriously, it is unfair to label Mumbai as unsafe based on this case alone. Such statements tarnish the city's image. The government is committed to making Mumbai even safer."

Attackers face revealed : Viral picture

As per several media reports, the attacker who stabbed Saif Ali Khan was seen exiting the building premises using a staircase. The report further claimed that the attacker, who entered the actor's apartment through the bathroom, demanded Rs 1 crore from the staff. When Saif Ali Khan refused to pay, the intruder stabbed him with a knife before fleeing the building.

According to the police, the intruder had been locked in one of the rooms but managed to escape. CCTV footage captured at 2:33 am shows the suspect descending the building's stairs wearing a brown T-shirt.