Vinod Kapri's latest directorial Pihu has received thumbs up from the critics as the movie has been getting rave reviews.

Pihu, which is slated for release on November 16, is being called a successful experiment, bringing out the potential of the director as well as the child artist.

According to the critics, Pihu is a movie filled with non-stop thrill and tensed moments. It is one of those thrillers that keep the audience glued to the seat for the entire time. Most of the critics have spoken high about the movie, and the average rating the film got is 3.5*/5*

Pihu is a film about a two-year-old girl played by Myra Vishwakarma, who gets stuck inside the home all alone with her mother lying dead on the bed. The movie showcases the struggles that the toddler faces while being under constant danger of major accidents. It is based on a real-life incident.

Read Critics' reviews on Pihu:

Times Now: The biggest victory for Kapri, who has also written the screenplay of Pihu, is that he manages to carve out a full-fledged film from a concept that could well have been rejected after being labelled as a short-film idea. To keep his film afloat, he does resort to some unwarranted creative liberties but I assume that he has a legit reason for each one of them. Vikramaditya Motwane's Trapped, starring Rajkummar Rao, in some ways, is similar to this film. But that film was about undying hope and determination. This one, you would watch with bated breath and folded hands. Thank God for the intervals. (3.5*/5*)

SKJ Bollywood News: Pihu pushes the envelope so far you can't see the stamp of any other film on it. On seeing the trailer I had compared Pihu to Chetan Anand's Aakhri Khat.And to a large extent that parallel remains pertinent. (4*/5*)

The Quint: Little Pihu, aka Myra Vishwakarma, is adorable on screen and makes us fall in love with her innocence. But as for the film, writer-director Vinod Kapri fails to consistently evoke a nuanced emotion. The subject would have been perfect for a powerful short film, but as a full-length feature, it falls flat. (2.5*/5*)

Desi Martini: Not to mention all the elements that came together onscreen was the result of a crisp editing! All in all Pihu is a film that will stay with you for a while and while make you wallow in the fear of such sinister occurrences and after watching the film, you are sure to never leave your toddlers unattended even in your own house. (4.5*/5*)