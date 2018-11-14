Pihu is slated for release this Friday but a special screening of the film was held recently, following which many congratulatory words came for the makers of the film.

A section of people from the industry have watched Pihu and the initial reviews of the movie are extremely overwhelming. Everything about the movie is being praised including the little girl's performance, direction, thrill quotient and the overall treatment.

Directed by Vinod Kapri, Pihu is a movie that showcases the struggles of a two-year-old girl, who gets stuck inside her home all alone while her mother lies dead on the bed. It is based on a real-life incident.

The trailer of the movie had created a lot of curiosity among the viewers. The trailer itself had impressed all. Now, the initial reviews suggest that the film has matched up to the expectations.

It is being called an extraordinary film and the three-year-old actress Myra Vishwakarma is receiving a lot of accolades. Such strong performance by a kid has surprised all and the director is receiving due credit for it too.

Read some of the reviews of Pihu:

Swara Bhasker: This film #Pihu is something we've never seen before! The whole film only has a 2 year old girl in it. That's it... and....... it's SCARY!!!!!

Unmukt Chand: Wached the premier of #Pihu today. This little girl keeps you at the edge of the seat till the end.A masterpiece by @vinodkapri Guys go out&watch this sensational film releasing on 16 Nov.A shout-out to #Pihu

Nitin Tej Ahuja: #Pihu...never thought watching a little girl at home would be more tense and fraught with danger than a war film! Captivating performance by baby Pihu and kudos @roykapurfilms and @RSVPMovies for backing innovative content

Saiwyn Quadras: You fall in love with this amazing girl #pihu the moment you see her and then scared for her like you would be for your own child. It is not easy to evoke that kind of fear so great job @vinodkapri and @iVishalKhurana with the BGM.