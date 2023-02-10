Jammu and Kashmir's world-famous ski resort Gulmarg is all set to host the first edition of the "Khelo India Winter Games"- India's biggest winter sports extravaganza from Friday.

After the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, the Union Government has introduced the idea of holding the national winter sports games under the banner of the "Khelo India Winter Games" in Jammu and Kashmir to encourage sports activities.

Another purpose of organizing these games in was to popularise winter games among the youth across the country.

The first edition of the "Khelo India Winter Games" was held in Leh and Gulmarg in February and March 2020. The event, which was the first of its kind in India, was organized to promote winter sports, which included skiing, Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, snow rugby, ice stock sport, snow baseball, mountaineering, snowshoe running, ice hockey, figure skating, and speed skating.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2021 virtually inaugurated the second edition of the "Khelo India Winter Games" held at Gulmarg.

650 participants will participate in the mega sports event scheduled to commence on February 10, 2023.

During the first edition contests for seven sports disciplines including Snow Skiing, Ice Stock, Ice Hockey, Ice Skating, Snow Shoe, Snow Baseball, and Snow Rugby were held in which 1123 participated.

In the second edition, competitions for six sports disciplines were held and 1208 players participated.

In the third edition which is going to start on Friday, contests for 11 sports disciplines including Alpine Skiing, Nordic Ski, Snowboarding, Ski Mountaineering, Ice Hockey, Ice Skating, Ice Stock, Curling, Bandy, Bobsleigh and Skeleton and Snow Shoe will be held. An all-time high of 1650 participants will participate in the contests.

On Feb 4, Union Sports Minister, LG unveil the mascot, theme song, and jersey of the games

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur along with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, and other dignitaries on February 4 launched the Mascot, Theme Song, and Jersey for the third edition of Khelo India Winter Games at Jammu.

This event marks the beginning of the biggest sporting extravaganza at the world-famous Ski resorts of Gulmarg in the Baramulla district of Kashmir division.

Anurag Thakur said that Khelo India Winter Games is a part of Khelo India Abhiyaan, a thought of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage youth towards games and make India an emerging soft sports power on the global stage.

Congratulating Lieutenant Governor, J&K, Manoj Sinha on Thakur said that the launch of Khelo India Winter Games sends a message across the country that J&K is waiting for them to watch these games, providing an unforgettable thrill and experience.

During the launch, Lieutenant Governor, J&K said that under PMDP, sports infrastructure has been refined in every nook and corner of J&K which is encouraging youth towards games. Sinha also said every panchayat of J&K has sports facilities and the target of engaging 50 lakh youth in sports activities has been surpassed. Through new sports policy, attractive career options will be provided to the sportspersons, he added.