Amid ongoing anti-encroachment drive in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir to retrieve the government land illegally captured by influential persons, some miscreants are circulating a fake list of encroachers to create fear among the masses.

As one such fake list is being circulated on social media by these fear-mongers, the District Administration of Srinagar lodged FIR against those who are spreading this fake list of encroachers.

"FIR has been lodged against fear-mongering elements who were attempting to spread panic with the fake list of encroachment in Srinagar on social media", Deputy Commissioner Srinagar said.

He said that it is learnt that a fake list of encroachment over Nazool properties in the Srinagar district was circulated on social media.

A fake list of encroachment over Nazool properties in District Srinagar is being circulated on social media by some fear-mongering elements. FIR being lodged to initiate action against miscreants attempting to spread panic among people: DC Srinagar @AsadamAijaz @SrinagarPolice — Srinagar district administration (@srinagaradmin) February 6, 2023

"A fake list of encroachment over Nazool properties in District Srinagar is being circulated on social media by some fear-mongering elements. FIR being lodged to initiate action against miscreants attempting to spread panic among people", Deputy Commissioner Srinagar tweeted.

Omar asks Govt to make a genuine list of land-grabbers

Amid chaos and confusion among the masses about the lists of land grabbers former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah urged the government to make a genuine list of people who have grabbed State land public.

Omar revealed that his sister approached the High Court with regard to the proposed demolition of her house based on the "fake list".

"She was told by the government before the Court that the list making rounds in the media is forged. Given the government response in the court, I urge the government to make the genuine list of people who have grabbed State land public," he said.

Omar said that the government should also make a public "genuine list of people who have occupied State land." "It seems that the ongoing drive is aimed at creating a wedge between communities. This drive lacks proper procedure," he said.

After the circulation of these lists, there is complete chaos and confusion among the masses.

Omar said that the government should make the bulldozer its last resort, give people a chance to prove their claim, and issue proper notices to the people having illegal possession of state land.

"Have the government ever served notices to the occupants? Have they ever followed rule of law during the eviction process?", Omar asked and demanded that the Government should put reality before the public in a real sense.

Omar said that complaints are pouring from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir that a few unscrupulous elements have turned this eviction drive into a means of corruption and have started minting money from those whose names have been included in forged lists.

"I want to clarify that our party is not against the drive. We are not in favor of land grabbing, but bulldozer should be the last option of the government," Omar said.