Barely a few days after Vaani Kapoor stunned us with her funky and fiery bikini photos, Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to flaunt her curvaceous figure on her 45th birthday. And now, Pooja Hegde too has given us major holiday goals to beat the summer heat with her monokini photo inside a swimming pool.

Karisma Kapoor, who celebrated her 45th birthday on June 25, posted a stunning bikini picture on Instagram. The Zubeidaa actress was seen flaunting her curves in a black bikini while posing by the side of a pool. She captioned the photo, "Love urself at every age #nofilter #birthdaymood".

Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen along with Ranveer Singh in Befikre, was also seen having the time of her life at friend's bachelorette party in Goa recently. Vaani shared a couple of photos from the trip on Instagram and there's no denying that we couldn't take our eyes off her. The diva was seen flaunting her perfect beach body in the photos. From blue to a neon green monokini, Vaani was killing it with her drop-dead-gorgeous looks.

Vaani was in Goa to celebrate her college friend Zuebisha Gandhi's bachelorette. Sharing pictures with the bride-to-be, the actress wrote, "Always saying yes to new adventures together...more memories to us." Sharing another photo from the destination party, Vaani wrote about girl gang, "Staying together. Slaying together." The actress has been documenting and sharing her holiday pictures religiously.

Now, Mohenjo-Daro actress, Pooja Hegde has taken to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself wearing a bright yellow monokini inside a swimming pool. She captioned the pic, "Water baby." Pooja Hegde would next be seen in Housefull 4 along with Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Ritesh Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda.