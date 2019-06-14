It might have been a while since we last saw Vaani Kapoor on the big screen, but, off it, that hasn't stopped the fans from losing interest in the star. Kapoor, who was last seen along with Ranveer Singh in Befikre, is having the time of her life at friend's bachelorette party in Goa.

Vaani shared a couple of photos from the trip on Instagram and there's no denying that we couldn't take our eyes off her. The diva can be seen flaunting her perfect beach body in the photos. From blue to a neon green monokini, Vaani is killing it with her drop-dead-gorgeous looks.

Vaani is in Goa to celebrate her college friend Zuebisha Gandhi's bachelorette. Sharing pictures with the bride-to-be, the actress wrote, "Always saying yes to new adventures together...more memories to us." Sharing another photo from the destination party, Vaani wrote about girl gang, "Staying together. Slaying together." The actress has been documenting and sharing her holiday pictures religiously.

Vaani Kapoor made her debut with Shudh Desi Romance and had received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. However, her last film with Ranveer Singh, Befikre, had failed to do any wonders at the box-office. Vaani will next be seen on-screen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in Siddharth Anand's forthcoming film Fighters. She is also gearing up for her action-adventure film – Shamshera – opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

The actress is also known for sensuous fashion sense. From premieres, parties to events; the diva emerges a head-turner at every event. Apart from sharing photos from her vacay, Vaani also keeps sharing photos of her workout regime. Kapoor had recently shared video and photos of her yoga and aerial pilates which left our jaws dropped.