When it comes to making a style statement, there's no who can do it better than Priyanka Chopra. The Quantico star is currently enjoying the time of her life with her husband Nick Jonas in New York and often pulls everyone's attention with her expensive outfits. And this time around, Priyanka went braless inside her sheer maxi dress while taking her pet Diana Chopra for a walk.

A few pictures that have surfaced online shows Priyanka taking a stroll down the streets of the New York City along with Nick Jonas and Diana Chopra. While Priyanka comfortably pulled off her evening look, Nick opted for a leopard print shirt and navvy blue pants.

The pictures have now gone viral on social media and many fan pages of Priyanka have been posting on it on their respective accounts.

Priyanka was recently at the receiving end of criticism for smoking a cigarette along with husband and mother Madhu Chopra on a yacht during their private outing. People started hurling nasty comments on her after coming across her smoking pictures and called her 'hypocrite' for setting a bad example despite being an 'asthmatic'.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently shooting for her Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink. The first look of the film was recently revealed online wherein Priyanka along with Zaira Wasim, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf were seen facing the sunset.

In the movie, Priyanka and Farhan play Zaira's onscreen parents while Rohit will be seen playing the role of Zaira's onscreen brother. The movie is set to release on October 11.