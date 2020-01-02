Mona Singh, who tied the knot with beau Shyam Rajgopalan on December 27, shared the couple's first selfie on New Year. The new bride looked refreshing as she wished her fans a happy new year.

"Happy 2020 from us to u #2020 #newyear #happiness," she wrote on Instagram. In no time, fans flooded her post with lovely comments, many of whom also congratulated the couple on their wedding. TV celebs Bharti Singh and Rakshanda Khan were among the first ones to comment on the selfie.

Mona's bachelorette party

Recently, the 3 Idiots actress shared photos from her bachelorette in Goa on Instagram. In the pictures, the 38-year-old can be seen chilling with her bride squad, wearing a bride-to-be sash and a tiara. She shared a picture with the groom Shyam as well. Mona's best friend and Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin co-star Gaurav Gera was also part of the party.

About the Punjabi wedding

Mona got married as per Punjabi traditions and in the presence of close friends and family. For the nuptials, Mona looked elegant as she was decked up in a red lehenga along with kaleere and bridal jewellery while the groom donned a yellow sherwani for the nuptials.

Gaurav shared a picture of her all-red bridal look with her back to the camera on social media. In another video, the newlyweds can be seen having some fun on the dance floor post the ceremony. In all the pictures, Mona looked happy and radiant.

Who is Mona's husband?

Until the wedding, nothing was known about Mona's husband except for the fact that he is an investment banker from South India. However, a SpotboyE.com report said that Shyam was associated to Sahara News channel a few years ago. This is his second marriage and has a 10-year-old daughter from his previous marriage.