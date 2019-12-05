Comedian Kiku Sharda and Gaurav Gera recently had to face the wrath of singer Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar for making fun of her height and singing talent on their show called Dr. Pran Lele.

It so happened that Kiku and Gaurav who were dressed as a doctor and a nurse in the show were seen reacting to a man, dressed as a short-heighted girl, who impersonated singer Neha Kakkar. As the girl enters the clinic, she is seen clicking selfies every now and then and talking in hashtags. And the moment Kiku and Gaurav see her walking towards them, they address her as 'Neha Kankar' and 'Chotu'.

To this, the girl corrects them and informs them that she is 'Neha Shakkar. Not just that, the girl then tells Kiku and Gaurav that she earns money by singing 'Kuch bhi' while making fun of her singing talent.

Usually, Neha takes jokes quite sportingly and hardly gets angry but this time around, she was hurt deeply by this particular body-shaming joke and name calling at the hands of Kiku and Gaurav.

She took to Instagram to slam the two comedians and express how genuinely she was hurt by the comments passed on her. She shamed the people who create such negative and insulting content adding that one should be thankful to those artists who are a reason for our good times and happiness.

Neha's brother Tony Kakkar too gave a befitting reply to the makers asking them if they know what a person goes through when they make fun of their body size or shape.

He wrote, "Heartbroken

This is how you respect a small town girl who achieved everything on her own with so much struggle in life. Being a short girl My sister has already suffered a lot. Do you understand what a person goes through when you make fun about her/his body size or shape.

Will you ever stop making fun of what god has made us ?

Not just that you are talking rubbish about her talent too. Aren't you damaging her career by saying all that wrong things about her talent ? Those who don't understand music much would believe you easily coz you are a big national tv Channel. Fact is nobody becomes number 1 just by fluke and that too of a country which has a population of 1.3 billion."