As Mona Singh tied the knot with her beau on Friday, December 27, in the presence of close friends and family, fans have been wondering as to who the actress got married to. Besides the fact that the Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actress' husband is an investment banker from South India, nothing was known about him. In fact, Mona too continues to be tight-lipped about her husband.

However, it has now been revealed that the name of her husband is Shyam Rajgopalan. According to a SpotboyE.com report, this is Shyam's second marriage and he has a 10-year-old daughter from his previous marriage. He was associated to Sahara News channel a few years ago.

About the Punjabi wedding

For the nuptials, Mona looked elegant as she was decked up in a red lehenga along with kaleere and bridal jewellery while the groom donned a yellow sherwani for the nuptials. Several pictures from the wedding have surfaced online.

Mona's Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin co-star and friend Gaurav Gera shared a picture of her all-red bridal look with her back to the camera on social media. In another video, the newlyweds can be seen having some fun on the dance floor post the ceremony. In all the pictures, Mona looked happy and radiant.

During the Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies held on December 25, the actress looked charming in a pink salwar suit while flaunting her mehendi to the camera. The flower jewelry added charm to her look. Gaurav was also part of the pre-wedding ceremonies.

Mona's professional life

The 38-year-old actress, who was last seen in the web show MOM - Mission Over Mars, will next be seen on the new season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai. She had wrapped up her shoot portion by December 14 so as to prepare herself for the big day.

Mona will also be seen playing an important role in Laal Singh Chaddha that has Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. Interestingly, the movie will be a reunion for Aamir, Kareena and Mona after they shared the screen in Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster film 3 Idiots. Mona played Kareena's sister in Hirani's movie.