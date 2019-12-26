For quite some time now, reports of television's popular face Mona Singh tying the knot with her investment banker boyfriend in December have been doing the rounds. While Mona has been tight-lipped about it, very recently it has been revealed that the Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actress is set to get married on December 27.

And now, the pre-wedding rituals have kicked started and the bride's team took to Instagram to share the pictures from the Mehendi ceremony held on December 25. In the pictures from the pre-wedding ceremonies, the actress looked charming in a pink salwar suit while flaunting her mehendi to the camera. The flower jewelry added charm to her look. Mona's close friend and Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin co-actor Gaurav Gera was also part of the ceremonies.

According to Bombay Times, Mona will take her wedding vows at a low-key ceremony in the presence of their family members and close friends from the industry including Gaurav, Rajesh Khera and Rakshanda Khan. She recently had a bachelorette in Goa as well.

"Mona doesn't want any undue attention on her big day. Only those extremely close to her have been invited to the wedding. A pre-wedding party will be hosted on December 26," a source was quoted as saying by the daily.

The 38-year-old actress, who will next be seen on the new season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, has wrapped up her shoot portion by December 14 so as to prepare herself for the big day.

Mona's professional life

Mona will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha that has Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. Interestingly, the movie will be a reunion for Aamir, Kareena and Mona after they shared the screen in Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster film 3 Idiots. Mona played Kareena's sister in Hirani's movie.

Recently, Mona was also seen in the web show MOM - Mission Over Mars, which also starred Shakshi Tanwar, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh in pivotal roles and was streamed on Ekta Kapoor's digital platform ALTBalaji. She has also played a key role in the first two seasons of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai.