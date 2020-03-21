Mouni Roy has done it again. The diva, who stuns her fans every time she posts a picture on Instagram has let the temperatures soaring yet again.

In her latest post, the original star of the Naagin franchise is seen relaxing under the moonlight. Donning a blue backless gown, Mouni sizzles in the picture. She captioned the post as "long days, long dark nights", probably hinting at the coronavirus pandemic that has forced the world to come to a standstill.

Last month, the Gold actress left her fans crazy with her straight out of a painting pictures from her extravagant vacation in Maldives. In the images, she was seen flaunting her sexy back while relaxing in a cozy bed placed outside her water villa.

Mouni's controversy

Despite having received a lot of love, Mouni had to face the wrath of online users for allegedly going under the knife when she was spotted with unusually fuller lips during a special screening of Bharat movie. In the past as well, there had been several reports about Mouni surgically enhancing her lips but the actress had categorically denied the reports.

Mouni's dating rumour

A few months ago, rumour had it that the actress was in love. She was said to be allegedly dating a Dubai based banker named Suraj Nambiar. In fact, the Gold actress had celebrated her birthday with Nambiar in Thailand. The dating rumour started making the rounds when Mouni's friend Roopali Kadyan posted a picture of the two on social media only to delete it immediately. The Brahmastra actress, however, denied the dating rumour and claimed Nambiar to be just a 'friend'.