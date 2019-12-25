Kapil Sharma and his team, including Sumona Chakravarti, were recently in Delhi. To avoid the heavy traffic in the national capital, they ditched their private vehicles and took a ride in the public metro on Tuesday, December 24.

Kapil Sharma shared the pictures from the metro ride on Instagram and wrote: "No need to stay in #traffic anymore take a #metro #newdelhi #winters (sic)"

Keeping the winter in mind, Kapil sported a black leather jacket and denim trousers while Sumona wore a pink pullover and was all smiles for experiencing the joy of travelling in public transport.

The year 2019 had been quite fruitful for the ace comedian. Apart from his The Kapil Sharma Show achieving a milestone by completing 100 episodes, he and his wife Ginni Chatrath were also blessed with a baby girl a few weeks ago.

Kapil and Sunil's picture together

Besides these, Kapil treated his fans last week with a picture of his with Sunil Grover clicked at Sohail Khan's party. The picture also had Salman Khan, the producer of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil and Sunil had a bitter past after their mid-air brawl followed by a nasty Twitter war in 2017. Although the dust has settled down and both are happy in their respective professional front, the two never tried to join hands again despite several attempts to reconcile.

The duo's funny banter on the show is missed by the audience and hence within minutes of sharing the post, fans went in a frenzy seeing Kapil and Sunil together. The picture did hint of the ace comedians possible reunion on The Kapil Sharma Show soon.