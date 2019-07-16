As celebrations continued in the English cricket fraternity over their team's triumph in the World Cup, the Eoin Morgan-led side were accorded another honour when they visited the Prime Minister of the country Theresa May at her official residence along with the coveted trophy.

May held a special reception for the side and spoke in glowing terms about the team's achievement. "The final was not just cricket at its best but sport at its best. Courage, character, sportsmanship, drama, incredible skill and even the odd slice of luck," The PM stated.

She further added: "It was a fitting end to what has been a great tournament, and I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in once again making our country a sporting showcase for the world.

"When the odds were against you in the biggest game of your lives, you simply and stubbornly refused to lose. It is that determination, that character, that has made you world champions. But more than that, you have made history."

With the heated debate over Brexit and multiculturalism in the background, the British premier paid tributes to the cultural diversity of the team as well. "You are a team that represents modern Britain, and that plays like no other side in the world," she said and later added, "You have helped the nation fall in love with cricket once again. You have inspired countless future Morgans, Rashids and Archers."

While skipper Morgan is from Ireland and represented that country before shifting his loyalty to his current side, leg-spinner Adil Rashid is of Pakistani origin but born and brought up in England. Pacer Jofra Archer is from Barbados and was due to qualify to play for England in 2022 but due to a change in rule specifically targeted at him, qualified in time for the World Cup.

The PM concluded her remarks by saying: "On behalf of the whole country, congratulations to – and I just want to say this one more time – England's World Cup winners."