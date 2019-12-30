In August this year, Bigg Boss 12 contestant Neha Pendse had confirmed her relationship with Shardul Singh Bayas, who hails from a political background. The Marathi diva had made her relationship official with a post wherein she had revealed that she has got engaged to the love of her life. And finally the day is near when the actress will get married to her boyfriend whom she describes as the man of her dreams.

The May I Come In Madam actress, who keeps her fans intrigued by giving a glimpse into her personal life, shared a few pictures from the grahmukh pooja on Instagram. Dressed in traditional attire, Neha looked very happy as the wedding festivities began.

"I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can't wait to start my life there," Neha Pendse told IANS.

"It's the best feeling of my life. I can't thank enough all the people in my life who made this occasion so beautiful and worthy," she added.

Neha and Shardul had been dating for a while now. In Shardul's earlier post, Neha was seen celebrating his birthday and treated the birthday boy with a kiss. The two wanted to keep their engagement under wraps and it was reported that the lovebirds won't be getting married soon as they have been busy with their respective schedules.

But it looks like Neha and Shardul have reconsidered their decision and decided to culminate their relationship into marriage. Take a look.