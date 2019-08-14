Former Bigg Boss contestant Neha Pendse has just confirmed her relationship with the love of her life Shardul Singh Bayas, who hails from a political background.

The 34-year-old actress, who rose to fame with her sensuous role in May I Come In Madam? is currently holidaying in Italy with Shardul. She posted a romantic picture on her Instagram wherein she is seen posing with Shardul who looks inseparable from her.

While Neha wrote nothing but a heart-shaped emoji on her post, Shardul, on the other hand, had announced his engagement and wrote, "Happily engaged." However, soon after people started sending congratulatory messages to the couple, Shardul changed the caption to "Happily in Love" which shows that they want to keep their engagement under wraps.

In Shardul's earlier post, Neha can be seen celebrating her fiance's birthday and kissing him to confirm her relationship with him.

The Marathi bombshell who keeps her fans intrigued by giving a glimpse into her personal life every now and then on social media, has once again shocked her fans with her engagement news.

However, marriage is not on cards for Neha and Shardul yet.