Janhvi Kapoor is one of the fittest actresses of the generation. Apart from her acting skills, Janhvi grabs the spotlight for her curvaceous figure and for making major fashion statements. Janhvi recently shot for a brand and captioned the video as, "Got out of my PJs after years so really made the most of it."

The Devara part 1 actress shared pictures from the shoot on her Instagram. However, netizens were quick to notice how the pics seemed to be heavily edited. Social media compared the pictures and accused Janhvi of photoshopping her waist to make it more like an hourglass figure. The actress has since been trolled for it on a thread on reddit.

Social media reactions

"When you go down this route, nothing is ever enough," wrote a user. "Exactly. It's called addiction. Her mum got addicted and now the daughters. The satisfaction will never be there," another user commented. "I cannot believe they edit it to this extent. She looks so normal here i mean the waist," read a comment.

"Heavy unreal editing. left is screenshot from the pap video, right is her edited pic . Too much obsession with hourglass waist. I mean everyone does a little editing, but jhanvi takes photoshop to a new level. Already the outfit itself is a tight corset outfit, which creates illusion of a figure , shows her a bit curvy in left pic itself .. she went ahead n photoshopped it to another level," another person commented.

More reactions pour in for the actress

"Her mother was sridevi, after all...the apple doesnt fall too far from the tree, in this case.... Growing up, she was the first Indian actress that made me learn about plastic surgery...cause her face would keep changing every time...at one point, she started looking like MJ," a social media user wrote.

"Can't believe that a person who centers their whole appearance around prominent western personalities was lecturing us about favouring western cinema lol," another social media user commented. "She looks like a botched plastic doll. Reminds me of the Kardashians and jenners," was one of the comments.

"The worst part is there are still some innocent folks who think these pics r real and want to work out to get a body like her. Big bust, thin waist n big butt . It is not possible unless they belong to hourglass body type. Even hourglass body type won't look like her edited pics(right)," a person on reddit commented.

"That's the thing about fillers and surgeries and social media beauty standards, once you give into it, you hyperfixate and lose yourself. A lot of the times the flaws we see in ourselves are not even visible to others but once you begin to scrutinise your looks, every little thing bothers you and there's no end to that endless need for perfection. I hope she wakes up and heals," another redditor reacted.