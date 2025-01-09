Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted with a mystery woman just a few hours after Dhanashree Verma issued a statement on their ongoing rumours of divorce. For a while now rumours of things not being well between Yuzvendra and Dhanashree have been doing the rounds. The couple has reportedly unfollowed one another on social media and even deleted their wedding pics.

Amid all the buzz and speculations around what could have gone wrong in their marriage, Dhanashree took to social media to share a strongly worded message. "The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact- checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate. I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity," she wrote.

Dhanashree's statement

"My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification. Om Namah Shivaay," she further wrote.

The mystery woman

Now, famous paparazzi website, Instant Bollywood has shared a picture of the spinner with a mystery woman. As soon as the picture was shared, netizens were quick to comment. "That was fast," wrote a user. "Moved on quick," another user commented. "Where are those people who are saying "Not all women, but always a woman"??? Now they should change the sentence!!" one more of the comments read.

"The divorce is inevitable, and it's only a matter of time before it becomes official. The exact reasons for their separation are not known yet, but it's clear that the couple has decided to move on with their lives separately," a website had quoted a source saying.