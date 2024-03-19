Dhanashree Verma has lashed out at trolls over the negativity she has been subjected to in the last few months. Yuzvendra Chahal's wife took to social media to share a long video spilling her heart out. Verma spoke about how she used to laugh over the trolling or ignore the comments but this time she couldn't as it affected her family, near and dear ones.

Dhanashree speaks her heart out

Dhanashree, who was one of the finalists in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, spoke her heart out in a video. "It's that simple to ask and be a human first, then to put forward certain verdicts or opinions. I have never in my life been affected by trolls or memes because definitely had a lot of maturity in ignoring or laughing it out loud until this very recent troll occurred. The reason it has affected me this time is because it has affected my family and my near and dear ones," the youtube sensation and a doctor by profession said.

Social media detox

"Since you all have the freedom on social media platforms to speak your heart and characters out, that you tend to forget or choose to ignore the sentiments of us and our families. This led to the decision of me taking a detox from social media and trust me, it was very peaceful," she added.

Dhanashree went on to add that since her profession demands her to be on social media, she can't quit it completely too and hence, she came back. She asked netizens to think of their mothers, wives, sisters before making nasty comments on her. "And this is not done. It's not fair. So guys, please, you know, I am known as a fighter and I never give up," she concluded.