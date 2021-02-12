The Delhi Capitals skipper, Shreyas Iyer has taken the internet by storm with his killer dance moves. So far, we had only seen him being amazing at his game but now, we have got a glimpse into the fabulous dancer he is. Shreyas shared a video on Instagram shaking his legs with Yuzvendra Chahal's wife.

Dhanashree Verma, who is a known choreographer and also a doctor, and Shreyas are seen dancing their heart out in the video. While Verma is in all yellow attire, Shreyas has kept it cool and casual in black shorts and sweatshirt. The duo can be seen matching steps on SAINt JHN 'Roses' song. "Thinking on our feet," wrote Iyer while sharing the video. Ever since, their video has gone viral. From cricket fraternity to fans, everyone seems impressed with the duo's chemistry and dancing skills.

"To cool bro," wrote Hardik Pandya. R Ashwin's wife, Prithi wrote, "Too cool". Team India fielding coach, R Sridhar said, "Too good...watched it on loop." Netizens too couldn't get over the duo's dynamic dance moves. "She will teach dance to everyone in team india", wrote one. Another one wrote, "Abhi chahal danda leke aa raha hoga," wrote another. "Smooth", "On fire!", "Didn't know he could dance!", "Woww!" were some more comments on the dance video.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied-the-knot in December, 2020. "It started off as a student-teacher relationship in April. He had seen my dance videos on YouTube and knew about my work. During the lockdown, Yuzi decided to learn a few new things, including dance. So, he got in touch with me and we started our classes. Slowly we became friends and sort of felt a connect," Dhanashree had told HT.

Further talking about Yuzi, she had said that she finds him humble, down-to-earth and a complete family person. She added that they both are fun loving and there's no dull moment when they are together.