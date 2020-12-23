Getting married is one of the most significant decisions of ours. There is no season or reason to get married when you are in love. Marriage is the solemnisation of two souls, and when the two soul hearts are ready to take the plunge, they enter into a wedlock.

However, unlike previous years, 2020 saw many Bollywood celebs, comedians and cricketers entering wedlock. Amid the pandemic, these love birds followed all the social distancing norms and took nuptial vows and its simply wow!

As the year is about to end, let's quickly look at the famous personalities who recently tied the knot.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal marries YouTuber Dhanashree Verma in Gurugram

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma took nuptial vows on Gurugram Tuesday (December 22).

The two married in a Hindu ceremony at the Karma Lake resort.

The beautifully wedded couple were twinning in maroon and ivory. Bride Dhanashree was decked up in a maroon lehenga, and Yuzvendra complemented her in an ivory sherwani with a maroon turban. The Indian spinner took social media to announce their wedding and shared the first picture from their marriage.

Yuvi wrote: "22.12.20 We started at "Once Upon A Time" and found "Our Happily Ever After," coz' finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond," Chahal wrote on Twitter with a picture from his wedding.

Celebs and cricketer who attended Yuzvendra Chahal and fiancee Dhanashree Verma and reception

The Indian cricketer had recently returned home from Australia after taking part in the limited-overs leg against Aussies.

Yuzvendra Chahal recently returned home after Australia's tour where he was part of the ODI and the T20I teams. The leg-spinner, however, failed to live up to the mark. Barring the first T20I where he was the Man of the Match, he had a forgettable outing. Overall, he picked up just five wickets in 5 games and three of those wickets came in the first T20I. Chahal will be seen in action next for India when England arrive in the country in February.

Biswa mast aadmi got married to actor Sulagna Panigrahi.

Biswa mast admi is now Biswa married admi as he tied the knot with Murder 2 actor Sulagna Panigrahi on December 9. Biswa and Sulagna took to social media and shared pictures from their marriage ceremony.

Who is Biswa Kalyan Rath?

Ace comedian Biswa is known for his hilarious jokes and witty sarcasm. Biswa is regarded as one of the most popular Indian comedians. Before being a comedian, Biswa pursued his degree in Biotechnology from IIT Kharagpur in 2012. He took a job in graphic design, advertising, and software in Oracle. However, he quit his job in 2014 to become a full-time comedian.

For the unversed, check out a few of his stand up acts that will leave you in splits.

Biswa Kalyan Rath's wife

Actor Sulangna Panigrahi has been part of popular TV shows like Amber Dhara and Do Saheliyaan. She was also seen in the film Murder 2.

Nehu Da Vyah!

Popular singer and Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar finally took the plunge into matrimony and got married to singer Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020. The adorable couple took wedding vows as Anand Karaj ceremony in a Gurudwara in Delhi. The wedding festivities include a night ceremony, a varmala ceremony, a ring ceremony followed by a reception. Before the main celebrations, she had her Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies too.

The truly, madly, deeply in love couple went to Dubai for a honeymoon. They shared candid pictures and videos from their dreamy honeymoon.

Check out the pics below:

Aditya Narayan and Shweta

Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of his debut film, Shaapit, and dated for ten years before tying the knot earlier this month. They solemnised their union at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on December 1. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was a close-knit affair, attended only by family members and close friends.

Posting a picture after his wedding, Aditya Narayan wrote: "I will find you... And I will marry you. #Taken #ShwetakishaAdi."

Newlyweds Aditya Narayan and actor Shweta Agarwal, are honeymooning in nature's paradise Kashmir.

Former actor Sana Khan married cleric Mufti Anas.

Former actor Sana married Anas in a private ceremony on November 20. Sharing the happy news on Instagram, she wrote, "Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah. @anas_sayied."

This month, Sana and Anas took off to Kashmir for their honeymoon and shared a bunch of snow-clad pictures.

Recently Sana Khan shared a video marking her one month marriage anniversary with her Anas on Instagram.

In the video, the actress is seen signing her marriage certificate. Sana wrote, "Last month this day I said "Qubool hai ️" It's one month today Alhamdullilah bas aise he haste haste puri Zindagi nikal Jaye. Took the best decision of my life for once. My saasu ma made this dupatta for me #sanaanas #onemonth #alhamdulillah #blessed #anassaiyad"

Wishing these Lovey-Dovey couples a very happy married life ahead!