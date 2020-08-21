Dhanashree Verma is a name that needs no introduction. Even before she got officially engaged to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree had a gigantic number of subscribers on Youtube. The dance choreographer and expression queen has been ruling the internet with her flawless moves and cute antics. And for those who lived under the rock and didn't know her before, this new revelation is quite something to handle.

Fans and well wishers of the couple are thronging her Youtube page and dropping in their praises. Many users have said that they came to the page only after getting to know that she was the one Yuzi had been engaged to. One particular video, amongst all, has gained quite a buzz. Though the video is old, fans are watching it now and have already given it 5 million views. In the video, Dhanashree is seen dancing on Street Dancer's song – Garmi. The song has become a rage among the youth and Verma's energetic moves have given the video an added edge.

"Came after knowing she is engaged to Chahal," "Chahal' girl has got moves," "Man, she can dance," "Chahal is one lucky man" were some of the comments on the video. Majority of them revealed that they had come to the page after their engagement announcement but now have become her fan. Verma has several dance videos on the page with new and old songs remixes too.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree got officially engaged two weeks back. "We said "Yes" along with our families ❤️ #rokaceremony," Dhanashree wrote while sharing few pictures from the roka ceremony. Earlier too she had posted several videos and pictures with the Indian cricketer on her Instagram. Sharing another lovely picture, color co-ordinating in black, Dhanashree thanked fans and well wishers for congratulating them. She wrote, "Thank you everyone for all your good wishes and blessings."