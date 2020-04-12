Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed that when it comes to marriage, he might just spring a surprise.

Chahal's contention came recently when he was engaged in an online interactive session with actress Zaara Yesmin.

During the chat, the two discussed everything from how they are spending their lockdown days at home, to discussing their lives. Chahal entertained fans with the freewheeling chat he had with Zaara.

At one point, Zaara asked the bowling star about his marriage plans.

"I don't know, it might be a surprise for everyone," he quipped.

Chahal has been seen making the most of social media during the lockdown. His tiktok videos featuring his family, and Instagram lives with his teammates have been a great source of entertainment.