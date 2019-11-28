For quite sometime now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in news for several reasons. But, here's an exciting news for fans of the long-running popular comedy show.

Priya Ahuja, who plays the role of Rita Reporter, is blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday, November 27. The actress announced the good news on Instagram along with a picture. "Our home has grown by two feet! ITS A BOY!!We r overwhelmed with the joy!! Happy to Announce the arrival of our lil angel on 27th November," she wrote.

Dayaben's return continues to remain a mystery

The actress is married to the chief director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Malav RajdaI and this is the couple's first child after they tied the knot in 2011. Apparently, Malav and Rita fell in love on the sets of the show.

Priya had been quite active on social media throughout her pregnancy and had posted several pictures of her flaunting the baby bump. She has taken a break from the show and is currently on maternity leave.

Meanwhile, Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's return continues to remain a mystery. She, however, made a short appearance on the show a few weeks ago. Her entry was a smashing one and the viewership number escalated to such an extent that the show took the first spot in the TRP charts that week.

For those who came late, Disha has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after she went on maternity leave in September 2017 and delivered a baby girl in November that year. Post that, Disha extended her leave and hasn't returned to work since then except for her recent appearance. Sometime ago, rumour had it that Disha's husband's unreasonable demands had complicated things further between both the parties. It was said he apparently wanted Disha to work for only four hours and for 15 days a month only. In fact, the couple also wanted a 100 per cent hike.