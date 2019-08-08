Nita Ambani is gorgeous, there is no denying that. But, if you had seen her mother Purnima Dalal, you would know where she got those looks from. We recently stumbled upon a picture of Nita Ambani's sister and mother from Akash Ambani's wedding and we can now say it with proof that good looks run in the family.

Nita Ambani's sister, Mamta Dalal, looked resplendent in a sequined red saree at the event and mother Purnima Dalal looks elegant and beautiful in a cream coloured saree. Mamta had also performed at Isha Ambani's sangeet ceremony in Udaipur along with Tina Munim and Nita Ambani.

Nita Ambani's mother, Purnima, was in news in 2017 when a video of her praying during the final match of the Mumbai Indians vs the Pune Warriors had gone viral. Mumbai Indians won the match and Twitter went berserk in trying to know the identity. That's when Abhishek Bachchan came to the rescue and introduced everyone to her. Bachchan wrote, "That is Mrs Ambani's mother. Popularly referred to as 'Nani'. The lucky charm."

Nita Ambani has always been a renowned Bharatnatyam dancer. Her beauty coupled with her immaculate grace and poise had impressed Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben. And we could see the same kind of charm and grace in Mamta Dalal and Purnima Dalal too.

This takes us back to the time when the Ambanis, even before meeting Nita in person, had made up their minds to bring her home as their daughter-in-law. In a rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Mukesh Ambani had revealed that it was Dhirubhai Ambani who made the first call to Nita's home and when he introduced himself, she found it hard to believe. Later, Dhirubhai spoke to Nita's father, the families met and both the families agreed to the holy matrimony.