Every year, celebrities and viewers wait with bated breaths to get a glimpse of the coveted Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch. The glamorous, unconventional, out-of-the-box photoshoot brings out the most unexpected and surprising elements out through pictures. This year's calendar too hasn't disappointed either.

From stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to newbies like Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the photoshoot takes us through a lot of celeb emotions and pictures to die for. While Sunny Leone raised the temperature in her sultry photoshoot, Alia Bhatt wreathed havoc with her sensual look. Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone outdid themselves in this year's shoot and we couldn't have asked for more.

While Shah Rukh charmed the photoshoot with his intense looks and eyes, Farhan Akhtar gave us his usual chic vibe. Shraddha Kapoor's inherent beauty and Tiger Shroff's machismo couldn't be kept hidden from the shutterbugs either.

This year also marked Janhvi Kapoor's debut entry into the calendar. Abhishek Bachchan personified sleekness, Parineeti's photoshoot redefined oomph.

Dabbo Ratnani has also released a nine-minute-long teaser featuring almost all the celebs he has in his photoshoot and giving us a sneak peek into the fun ride that it must have been. Aishwarya Rai, who has shot for all of Dabboo's calendar shoots, marked her 20th photoshoot for his calendar launch this year.

Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan, Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Hrithik Roshan are some of the celebs who have given some scintillating poses for this year's photoshoot.