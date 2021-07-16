Shehnaaz Gill's latest picture on a magazine cover is breaking the internet. The cover has Shehnaaz in a totally unexpected look. The diva is oozing oomph and a heavy dose of glamour with the sheer bodycon dress. The platinum blonde look has got her fans transfixed. The singer-turned-actor has been called the "next big thing" by the magazine.

The next big thing

While introducing their cover, the Instagram account of the magazine wrote, "You cannot scroll down social media without finding either a picture or a video of Shehnaaz Gill or someone recreating one of her famous dialogues from her reality TV show. Her fame and her rise to becoming one of the most loved celebrities on social media is commendable and she's set the internet ablaze with her candid personality and adorable looks. Shehnaaz is everyone's favourite girl-next-door who's already taken the world of Punjabi cinema by a storm and is all set to achieve bigger things in the future. Here's lauding her success as a newsmaker with our latest digital cover."

The platinum blonde look

Shehnaaz's stylist, Ken Ferns has revealed that she didn't want to wear the dress when he first showed it to her. However, she later agreed and when she walked out in that bodycon dress; she totally owned it. Talking about Shehnaaz's hair that has become the talk of the town, Ferns said that he had even contemplated going for a yellow hair look.

"We had a couple of other outfits but even the magazine loved this look. I had thought of yellow hair too but we stuck to the platinum blonde. Then, I did not consciously think of going for a Lady Gaga or Katy Perry look. I am glad that people are shocked. Shehnaaz Gill has hit everyone like lightning. Yesterday, it was raining all day and this is what created the thunder," he told Bollywoodlife.