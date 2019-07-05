Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and American singer Joe Jonas recently tied the knot in a close-knit family ceremony attended by very few friends in France on Saturday. While Sophie looked spectacular, it was Priyanka Chopra who stole all the limelight. Priyanka looked like a vision in her powder-pink, lacy, intricately designed saree and accessorised it with a low bun and minimal make-up.

And now, we have stumbled upon another photo of Priyanka Chopra from the rehearsal dinner, which is making us skip a heartbeat. For the rehearsal dinner, while the couple were colour coordinated and looked ravishing in blood red outfits, the guests were given the dress code of white. And while everyone looked spectacular, it was Priyanka Chopra who completely stood out.

Priyanka Chopra oozed oomph and glamour in a thigh-high slit, strapless satin gown as she posed for photographs with members present at the do. Honayda strapless dress not only accentuated Priyanka Chopra's curves but also complimented her skin tone.

A video has come up on social media that shows Nick, Priyanka and others having a fun conversation on a yacht. Priyanka, who was standing at the edge of the yacht alongside Nick, suddenly lost her balance and was about fall off the water-craft. However, Nick held her at the right time and saved her. Right after being saved, Priyanka is seen burst out into laughter.

Priyanka has recently finished the shoot of The Sky is Pink. Talking about opting out of Salman Khan's Bharat, Priyanka said, "Everyone questions my judgment – why not this tent-pole, potboiler, song-and-dance film and why am I playing a mother." When the people present at the party asked what those 'potboilers' are, she chose to just laugh it off.