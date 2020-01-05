Neha Sharma has been away from showbiz for almost two years now. The actress, who made her debut with Emraan Hashmi starrer Crook in 2010, was last seen in director Anees Bazmee's multi-starrer Mubarakan. The diva enjoys a massive fan following on social media and takes everyone's breath away with her jaw-dropping pictures. She is currently on a holiday mode and has been posting stunning pictures on her Instagram.

From letting her hair flow with the wind to lying down on the green grass inside a park, the 32-year-old has been treating her fans with her bewitching photos. And this time around, Neha decided to tease her fans with her assets in her recent photograph.

Painting herself with an orange dress, Neha Sharma teased her assets through a lacy plunging neckline while posing in a balcony. The actress pulled off a cherry lip colour with round earrings leaving her long hair fall over her shoulders.

Take a look.

The actress, who has featured in projects like Mubarakan, Teri Meri Kahaani, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan and Tum Bin II, feels it is time for people to embrace imperfections.

"With changing times, I feel people want to see actors look more real now. Perfect isn't real. We all have imperfections and everyone's body is built differently. I personally don't ever want to give a false image of perfection as I somewhere feel responsible," Neha told IANS over an email.

"Growing up, I saw photoshopped images of people in magazines and felt inadequate. I don't want to do the same. Another thing that needs to change: shaming women who are confident. Someone that constantly post selfies or looks in the mirror is often seen as 'full of themselves' or 'big headed' or 'self-absorbed' but what's wrong with being confident and loving yourself? Absolutely nothing.

"More women should feel this way about themselves and we should have the right to. And as women, we should be lifting each other up, not tearing each other down by pointing out imperfections or shaming someone for being confident.

"I feel now it's the time to embrace the imperfections and accept ourselves as we are and not feel the pressure to be perfect at all times," added the actress, who has been named the brand ambassador of Garnier Color Naturals.

