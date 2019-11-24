Neha Sharma might have been away from films for quite a while now but the Crook actress has never been away from the limelight. She is pretty active on social media and keeps her fans posted about her hot photoshoots and holiday outings. The actress is currently chilling in Hawaii islands and yet again made everyone's heart beat faster and slower at the same time with her sizzling beach pictures.

Giving a glimpse into her exotic holiday destination, Neha shared her sun-kissed picture clicked by the Makena beach. She showed off her right profile to the camera and looked on while taking her sunglasses off her head, running the edges through her shiny long locks. She also flaunted her toned back in a black bikini and her brown eyes just took everyone's breath away.

In another picture, Neha showed off her seductive side and looked straight into the camera wearing her black sunglasses. There's no doubt that the actress was having too much fun on the beach which would make anyone envious of her.

Take a look.

Earlier, Neha had said that it is time for people to embrace imperfections.

"With changing times, I feel people want to see actors look more real now. Perfect isn't real. We all have imperfections and everyone's body is built differently. I personally don't ever want to give a false image of perfection as I somewhere feel responsible," Neha told IANS over an email.

"Growing up, I saw photoshopped images of people in magazines and felt inadequate. I don't want to do the same. Another thing that needs to change: shaming women who are confident. Someone that constantly post selfies or looks in the mirror is often seen as 'full of themselves' or 'big headed' or 'self-absorbed' but what's wrong with being confident and loving yourself? Absolutely nothing.

"More women should feel this way about themselves and we should have the right to. And as women, we should be lifting each other up, not tearing each other down by pointing out imperfections or shaming someone for being confident.

"I feel now it's the time to embrace the imperfections and accept ourselves as we are and not feel the pressure to be perfect at all times," added the actress, who has been named the brand ambassador of Garnier Color Naturals.

(With IANS Inputs)