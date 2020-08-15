While many people would remember the year 2020 for various sad and gloomy reasons, for Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya, it's undoubtedly one of the best years of their life. Hardik and Natasa not only made their relationship official this year but also welcomes their bundle-of-joy to the world. The power couple became parents on July 30, 2020.

Ever since the arrival of their cupcake, social media just doesn't seem to have enough of their baby. The new parents also keep giving a sneak peek into how wonderful their life has become with this new addition. Recently, Natasa took to Instagram to share a picture with her son and wrote, "When I hold you, life makes sense. #mamasboy #blessings"

While a number of people reacted and showered their love on the picture, it was Natasa's ex beau Aly Goni's reaction that we couldn't overlook. Aly dropped several heart emojis on the picture and that makes us believe that things never went awry between Natasa and Aly, who were once dating. Even after the news of Natasa's enagegemnt to Hardik Pandya made news, Aly shared his happiness.

In an interview with TOI, Aly had earlier revealed, "Natasa told me about her relationship with Hardik some time ago. She really loves him a lot and so does he. I remember, during 'Nach Baliye', he would often call to check on her. They look nice together and I am very happy for her. They make a perfect match. Natasa is a darling; she is sweet and caring."

Further talking about their sudden engagement he had said, "No, I wasn't. Even Natasa was taken by surprise; or else, she would have told me because we are close. I messaged her and she said that the feeling is still sinking in." Aly had also revealed that though he had not had the chance to meet Hardik Pandya, they both have spoken a couple of times. "I have spoken to him a couple of times, as Natasa and I would practically be together for eight-nine hours rehearsing for 'Nach Baliye'. I plan to meet them soon and congratulate them in person," he had told TOI.