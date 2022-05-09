For all the ladies out there who lost their hearts to Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui, the man is off the market. After the big revelation of his first marriage and ugly divorce proceedings on the show, Muanwar has now shown that he has someone special in his life. After winning the show, the ace comedian has shared a picture with his rumoured girlfriend and here's what we know about her.

Who is the mystery woman?

If a DNA report is to be believed, Munawar's rumoured ladylove's name is Nazil and she is a content creator. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and even has her own Youtube channel. On the show, Anjali Arora had expressed her fondness for Munawar. Soon, Munjali had started trending. And this latest picture of Munawar with Nazil might throw the Munjali fans out there off guard. Munawar and Nazil are yet to make their relationship on Instagram official but this latest post definitely seems like a new beginning towards that.

Munawar's first marriage

On the show, Munawar had revealed that he was married at a young age and the couple even have a child together. He further added that from the last 1.5 years the two aren't living together and undergoing the process of legal separation. Munawar also said that he refrained from talking about it or revealing it on the show, as he didn't want his son to go through all of this.

The overnight sensation who lifted the first trophy of Lock Upp, won several things. If reports are to be believed, Munawar not only won a cash prize of 20 lakhs but also a car. What's more? Faruqui was also given an all paid trip to Italy.