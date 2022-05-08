The confirmed and probable list of contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is here. While some names are those for which we have been waiting for a while, there are some names that are totally unexpected. Just like every year, this season too would be hosted by Rohit Shetty and the stunts are going to be bigger and grander than ever before. Let's take a look at the confirmed and probable contestants list.

Confirmed contestants

Rubina Dilaik: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is a name we had been waiting to see on this adventure reality show for a while now. And finally, the Shakti actress has been confirmed for this season. "I have endured many obstacles in life that have made me stronger, and I am very motivated and excited to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi. I am confident that with Rohit Shetty sir's guidance, I will be able to achieve more than I have set for myself. Much love to all my fans and I want them to support me in this new endeavour," Dilaik said in an interview.

Shivangi Joshi: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi has become a household name. And while we have always seen her in coy and shy roles, it would be interesting to see her adventurous, real self this time. "Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to be my first ever reality show and I am extremely excited for it. The show will be a good platform to overcome my fears and test my abilities. I am looking forward to meeting Rohit Shetty sir. I am sure he will bring alot of motivation to me," she was quoted telling a website.

Sriti Jha: Kundali Bhagya actress Sriti Jha is another name we had been waiting to see on the show. And finally, she has been confirmed.

Probable contestants

Munawar Faruqui: Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui seems to be the latest favourite celeb of the nation. After making a place in everyone's heart with his simple and honest attitude, it would be interesting to watch him bring out his daring self to the world.

Pratik Sehajpal: Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal enjoys tremendous adulation and fan following. So it wouldn't be surprising to see him join the show after all.

Nishant Bhat: Nishant Bhat was one of the biggest entertainers for us on Bigg Boss 14. And to add a bit of his humor and wit to the otherwise adrenaline-pumping show, Bhat would be a welcome change.