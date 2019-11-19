Kapil Sharma, who is going to be a father soon, celebrated wife Ginni Chatrath's birthday last night. Kapil took to Instagram to share some birthday images and wish his soulmate in the most adorable way possible. While sharing few photos with Ginni, Kapil wrote, "Happy bday my best friend @ginnichatrath n now soon to be my baby's mother lots of love n blessings thank u so much for everything ❤️ #happybirthday #love #celebrations #cake"

Kapil's transformation after marriage

Bharti Singh, who plays an integral part in the Kapil Sharma show had earlier spoken up fondly about how Ginni has brought along a massive change in Sharma. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Bharti had said that Kapil Sharma not only comes on time now but also makes sure that no one has to stay late because of him. Bharti, who plays Titli, says Ginni has brought along a positive influence in Kapil's life and also sends food for the entire team many times. "He comes on the sets cut to cut and is always on time. We always finish the shoot on time and I always think that Ginni is very lucky and she is very sweet. She sends food not just for Kapil, but also for all of us. Ginni is taking great care of Kapil, right from yoga to sending him to the gym to boiled vegetables and everything else. Kapil bhai has also become very calm and patient," Bharti said.

Kapil's baby journey

Ever since the news of Ginni's pregnancy broke out, fans have been elated to see the junior Sharma. Kapil also is leaving no stone unturned in pampering his wife and making sure he gets to spend quality time with her after the birth of their child. While Kapil and Ginni had gone on a mini babymoon during the second trimester, Kapil has also been shooting more and more episodes in advance so that he can enjoy and be with Ginni after the birth of their child.

Kapil's incredible journey

The way Kapil Sharma became an overnight sensation and fell flat soon after that seems straight out of a Bollywood movie. Talking about how Kapil Sharma bounced back braving all the odds, Bharti had told in an interview, "Kapil bhaiya (Sharma) is the best. Every person goes through a dull phase or tough time, but I am happy that he bounced back with full force. His comeback was much needed. Kitne logon ka ghar unki wajah se chal raha hai. People have bought big cars, houses by doing shows with him."