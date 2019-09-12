It is almost impossible to imagine The Kapil Sharma Show without its current team of actors. Be it Krushna Abhishek, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti or Kiku Sharda; each one of these actors have given a unique angle and refreshment to the show with their humorous characters.

Bharti Singh, who is also busy with her show Khatra Khatra Khatra, spoke about how Kapil Sharma helps her prepare for her act. In an interview with The Times of India, she revealed that since Kapil knows that she keeps busy with her other show and hardly gets the time to prepare for her act, Kapil sits with her during the rehearsals and also helps her in improvising.

She added that he has been her biggest support on the show and loves her a lot. Talking about her show, she said that Kapil has always been expressive about his love for their show and how the children in Kapil's family love watching it.

Talking about how Kapil Sharma bounced back braving all the odds, Bharti told the online portal, "Kapil bhaiya (Sharma) is the best. Every person goes through a dull phase or tough time, but I am happy that he bounced back with full force. His comeback was much needed. Kitne logon ka ghar unki wajah se chal raha hai. People have bought big cars, houses by doing shows with him."

Bharti also revealed that Krushna keeps thanking her for helping in dissolving the negativity between them. Bharti said that while she considers Krushna as her buddy, she has a certain respect for Kapil Sharma, who is not only her senior but also considers him her bhaiya. Talking about Kapil's wife, Bharti revealed that Ginni takes care of everyone's food choices and prepares food for them personally whenever they visit his home.