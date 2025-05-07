It is not just celebs and social media going gaga over Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala 2025 appearance. Amul too has celebrated SRK's debut at the international fashion red carpet in its unique way. Staying true to its playful style, Amul gave King Khan's Met Gala look a caricaturish avatar. "India's biggest Galakaar," read the poster with an animated version of the 'Badshah of Bollywood'.

Shah Rukh Khan thanked Sabya

After making his big bang debut, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to thank Sabyasachi for the ensemble and shared his pictures from the do. "Thx @sabyasachiofficial & ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It's not my 'space' but u made me feel so comfortable...becos u, like me, believe...Style & Fashion...is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a 'K'!" King Khan wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan was not the only one Indian celeb making his Met Gala debut. Kiara Advani flaunted her baby bump in her debut look for the event. Diljit Dosanjh turned up looking every bit of royal and regal at the gala.

Trolls attack

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra, a Met Gala veteran; stole the spotlight once again. The look of Indian celebs left social media and fashion police divided. While many were in awe, many couldn't be impressed. When trolls attacked Indian celebs representing the designers at the event, actress Janhvi Kapoor was quick to shut them down.

Janhvi shuts trolls

"It was high time. Our artisans and designers are the best in the world. They deserve the spotlight on a global stage like the Met. As do our icons," Janhvi clapped back at trolls. "Shouldn't we be happy we're finally getting our due instead of salty about how seeing our own people on this platform is making it seem a little less aspirational Might I say our garments were amongst the most spectacular. Amusing how we're being almost classist towards ourselves, clearly colonial trauma hasn't left us?" she further questioned.