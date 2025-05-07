Sabyasachi might have given Shah Rukh Khan the finest Met Gala outfit, but foreign media doesn't seem that impressed by it. SRK looked a bit out off place as many media professionals failed to recognize him at the coveted event. King Khan confessed that he is shy and felt nervous before going to the red carpet and thus wanted to go with something comfortable—black or white.

SRK's post

Now, Shah Rukh Khan has taken to social media to share pictures of himself from the event. "Thx sabyasachiofficial & ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It's not my 'space' but u made me feel so comfortable...becos u, like me, believe...Style & Fashion...is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a 'K'!" King Khan wrote.

As Shah Rukh Khan walked down for an interaction with the hosts, Teyana Taylor and Ego Nwodim seemed clueless about the phenomenon that the 'Badshah of Bollywood' is. And it was Sabyasachi who not only budged in but also gave SRK the introduction he deserved.

When the conversation got awkward

The hosts introduced the Jawaan actor as the 'first male Bollywood star' to make Met Gala debut. They asked how the superstar was feeling. However, when SRK confessed that he was a bit nervous, the hosts asked him if he felt comfortable on the red carpet instead. The conversation got awkward as the hosts clearly had no idea that they were speaking to the man who has dominated the red carpets at several global events.

Sensing the awkwardness in the air, Sabyasachi was quick to introduce Shah Rukh Khan to the hosts. "Just to give a little context, Shah Rukh Khan is probably the most famous man in the world and his fan following is legendary. We nearly had a stampede outside the hotel when he came out," Sabya told the hosts.

"When you get a man like this, when it's Black Dandy, representation is the most important thing. We wanted to represent Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan and nobody else," he added.