Ali Fazal has been riding high on the success of Mirzapur. Gearing up for the next season of the show, Ali Fazal has also been bombarded with various international projects.

After a sensational 2019, Ali Fazal had an even better birthday in London, this year. His international career has skyrocketed as the star is currently shooting for his next - alongside Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer amongst others. The film is being directed by Kenneth Branagh, who also stars in the film as Hercule Poirot. As he turned a year older, his co-actors took him out on an impromptu dinner post-shoot hosting a sweet birthday surprise for the actor.

Posting an image and video on Instagram, the actor shared, "And the Birthday ended on a sweet and very coincidental plan manifested at this cute little place with some of my wonderful co-actors #annettebening @gal_gadot . Thanks for that video Gal, I literally blew the light out of that frame. Also with me was maah dear friend Aditya Desai and Sonali cozied up in a booth near the fire. I wana thank alll my friends and fans from across the globe who poured in with the wishes. I wish everyone wisdom in these dark times - words are often thrown about like shredded paper and so I ask of you to stop and ponder on the ones you use in let's say one day. They can change the world. I kid you not. My two bits. HAVE A GREAT OCTOBER . (I mean i'll still post its just... sounded like a nice end so oct isn't over ) bye. (sic.)"

On personal front, Ali Fazal is in a relationship with talented actress Richa Chadha. Talking about Richa, Ali had said, "I am sure it affects the way you look at love. How can it not? But more than my own feelings, I relied on my director Tigmanshu Dhulia to guide me through the conventions of love in Milan Talkies."

Ali has done notable work in films like Fukrey, Fukrey Returns, Khamoshiyaan, Happy Bhaag Jayegi, Bobby Jasoos, Always Kabhi Kabhi.