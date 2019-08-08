Ever since Amy Jackson announced to the world that she is pregnant, the diva keeps giving us sneak peeks into her life through her Instagram feed. Amy, who is now 33 weeks pregnant, bared it all to flaunt her baby bump in style.

While sharing her latest photo, Amy wrote, "Greece!?!Nooo...the Munchkin and I are spending the rest of our Summer in the back garden, waiting for their little appearance! I am officially in 33 weeks of pregnancy.. embracing my body and my bump..stretch marks, weight gain and everything in between."

Ever since Amy has announced her pregnancy, the young actress has shed light on body positivity and embracing the physical changes our bodies go through during motherhood. Amy has been quite an adventurer even during her pregnancy. She went on a Euro road trip while she was six months pregnant.

While announcing the news of her pregnancy to the world, Amy had said, "As the United Kingdom celebrates Mother's Day on March 31, Amy took this opportunity to share the big news. "I've been waiting to shout it from the rooftops, and today, being Mother's Day couldn't be more perfect... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one," she captioned the picture.

Amy Jackson who is engaged to her businessman boyfriend George Panayiotou and the duo has been touring the world and sharing cosy moments before the little one arrives into the world.

Though Amy has not had a very flourishing career in Bollywood, she did work in some notable films like Singh is Bling and Freaky Ali.