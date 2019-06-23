2.0 actress Amy Jackson, who is expecting her first child with her British fiancee George Panayiotou, shared a photo on Instagram wherein she was seen flaunting her baby bump in tights post workout session.

Apart from informing her fans that she is 26 weeks pregnant, Amy also talked about her pregnancy cravings. "Game Face ✊ the battle I have every morning about whether I should go to the gym OR eat a bowl of honey #cravings #26weekspregnant | GYM every/ most of the time," Amy captioned the image on Instagram.

Amy had announced her pregnancy on Mother's Day wherein she had shared a silhouette of her flaunting her baby bump as her boyfried George planted a kiss on her head.

"I've been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother's Day, it couldn't be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one," Amy had wrote on Instagram.

After announcing her pregnancy, Amy got engaged to her long-time boyfriend in an intimate ceremony in London on May 5.