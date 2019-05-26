British model-turned-actress Amy Jackson, who was recently seen in Rajinikanth's movie 2.0, shared a photo flaunting her baby bump in her pantless avatar and it is creating buzz on Instagram.

It is known that Amy Jackson is in a relationship with businessman George Panyiotou. After the release of 2.0, she took a break from her film career and left for London to spend some quality time with her family. During this break, the actress got engaged with her boyfriend and became pregnant with his first child.

Becoming a mother is a very special moment for Amy Jackson, who has been sharing her happiness over her pregnancy and proudly flaunting her baby bump through her pictures on Instagram for the last few days. She has tried to be creative in showing it off and her creativity reached a new high in her latest post.

Amy Jackson took to her Instagram account on May 25 to share a picture, which shows her standing in the balcony of her residence. The actress is seen wearing a simple top without trousers. She looks quite alluring and seductive, but the peace presented through the exotic nature in the background takes away your attention towards the happiness of a mother-to-be.

Amy Jackson's latest post on Instagram has a heavenly feeling. Which is why the actress captioned this post as, "Goodmorning Paradise ✨" This picture has impressed millions of her followers with 546,991 people liking it in less than 20 hours of its posting. It has also been widely circulated on social media.

However, Amy Jackson broke the news about her pregnancy on the Mother's day on May 12. She shared the photo of her baby bump and captioned it with, "I've been waiting to shout it from the rooftop, and today, being Mother's Day, it couldn't be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one ❤️"