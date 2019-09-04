It is that time of the year again when the Indian streets and homes would be lit up by the presence of Ganpati Bappa. From politicos, cricketers, film stars to the common people; everyone seeks the blessings of Lord Ganesha and welcomes his arrival with much festive spirit and fervour. Let's take a look at the Bollywood celebs who brought Ganpati Bappa home this year.

Vivek Oberoi: Just like every year, Vivek Suresh Oberoi brought home Ganpati Bappa again this year. Vivek posed with family around their well-decorated Ganesha idol.

Raveena Tandon: Raveena Tandon also brought home an organic Ganpati this year. In another photo where the Nach Baliye judge is gearing up for the aarti, Raveena looked absolutely radiant in a beautiful yellow suit.

Sonali Bendre Behl: Sonali, who is back in the country after fighting cancer last year, is celebrating this year's puja with great festive spirit and joy. "Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals and I really missed celebrating it at home last year... Was part of the Aarti via FaceTime! I'm so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family," she said.

"I truly believe if there's faith, it reflects more on the inside...in the dialogue between you and your God... so don't lose that essence. Once again, we've taken the route of bringing an eco-friendly Ganesha & we'll also immerse the Lord in our home May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring health, happiness and new beginnings to everyone, and may we all have the strength to overcome the obstacles that come our way," she added.

Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been bringing in Ganesha home for the last nine years and this year marked their tenth year in doing so.

Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha Kapoor, who is basking in the success of Saaho, celebrated Ganesh Puja like every year.

Arpita Khan Sharma: Salman Khan's sister brought in Ganpati at their home, for which, even Salman was present. There have been reports of Arpita being pregnant with her second child but no official confirmation has come our way yet.

Ekta Kapoor: Ekta Kapoor shared a photo of the 'Boss' being worshipped by father Jeetendra.

Tusshar Kapoor: Brother Tusshar Kapoor also shared photos of the family celebrating Ganpati at home.

The Kapoor clan's Ganpati celebrations always grab the biggest headlines. However, as the RK Studios was sold, the family did not celebrate the festival this year.

Talking about not celebrating Ganpati this year, Randhir Kapoor told TOI, "That was the last Ganesh Chaturthi celebration for us. RK Studios hi nahi raha... to kahan karenge? (When there is no RK Studios, where will we organise it?) Papa (Raj Kapoor) started the tradition 70 years ago with a lot of love for the Trunk God, but now, we don't have a place where we can hold the celebrations the way we did at RK Studios. We all love Bappa and have immense faith in him, but I guess, we can't continue with the tradition anymore."