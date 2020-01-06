Kajol has revamped not only her choice of films, looks but even her sartorial choices. The diva, who was not known for her fashion statements and used to end up in the terrible dressers list, has given the fashion game a spin with her impressive dressing. And her latest fashion choices for promoting her film with husband Ajay Devgn, titled Tanhaji, Kajol has been leaving no stone unturned in emerging as the biggest fashionista in town.

Kajol opted for a sequined saree for Tanhaji promotions on Bigg Boss 13. Salman Khan and Kajol have done many films together and are also quite fond of each other. Not just that, Salman also shares a great bond with Kajol's husband, Ajay Devgn.

Kajol looked nothing less than a newly married bride in a beautiful sindoori red saree by Anita Dongre.

She also looked absolutely breath-taking in a gorgeous hued drape and time seemed to have stood still for the talented actress who has turned 45. "Facing off with 2020. Wishing everyone a fabulous new year," Kajol wrote while sharing the picture.

Kajol turned into an absolute head-turner with a gorgeous white suit by Sukriti and Aakrti. The Fanaa actress has upped her fashion sense in the last few years and the fashion police seem highly impressed by her looks.

Kajol opted for an Astha Narang Anarkali which had a sweetheart neckline and sheer embroidered sleeves for another promotion event.

Kajol made waves with her black and red Manish Malhotra saree and reminded us of her Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham days. While sharing the picture, Kajol wrote, "K3G revisited ???? ;)"

Kajol was all about power and passion in a metallic pant-suit. She totally owned the look leaving little space for Ajay to make an impression through this picture.

She has never been the one to sugar coat things and recently while talking about pay dispute in the industry, she said, "I don't pay much attention to pay parity. I believe that it [wage gap] has to do with the economics of the industry."