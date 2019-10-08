Bollywood celebrities came together to celebrate Durga Puja 2019 in full swing and festive fervour. While B- town actresses donned their traditional best, the men were not behind either. It was a reunion of sorts for the team of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham – Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Hrithik Roshan came together for the puja.

While Aditya Chopra and Ajay Devgn have been in a war of sorts ever since Ajay Devgn filed a case with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) seven years ago over coercion by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, when they had released Jab Tak Hai Jaan opposite Son of Sardaar.

Ajay and Aditya might not be on cordial terms but that did not stop the two ladies of the house – Rani Mukerji and Kajol in bonding like there's no tomorrow. Looking resplendent in their traditional best, the actresses posed for the shutterbugs as they hugged and kissed.

"They were chatting happily. Tanisha, Sarbani and Ayan Mukherji were also there, as the five cousins chatted animatedly with each other with the parents blessing all the cousins. When Kajol and Rani posed together for a picture, Kajol's father Shomu Mukherji also joined in the revelry posing for a picture with his daughter and niece," reported Deccan Chronicle.

Soon joined in the Bachchan family – Amitabh and Jaya. And the four of them posed together. Kajol was also accompanied by her sister Tanisha Mukerji and mother Tanuja.

Ayan Mukerji came in with Alia Bhatt who looked effervescent in a glowing pink saree. Ranbir Kapoor too attended the puja event and even sat down to have bhog. Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen and Nusrat Jahan were also seen in full revelry.