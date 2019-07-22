Marcus Allen, the publisher of Nexus Magazine that examines conspiracy theories, has suggested that NASA, the United States space agency, fooled the world by faking the moon landings. The revelation from Marcus Allen comes at a time when NASA is busy celebrating the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 mission.

According to Marcus, the anomalies were clearly visible in the images that featured Buzz Aldrin walking and climbing down a stair on the lunar surface. In one of the images released by NASA, Buzz Aldrin can be seen climbing down the top of the ladder, with his right foot hovering over the top step and his left foot pointing backwards.

"A very basic rule of mountaineering and rock climbing is always to have three points of contact before making any movement. Aldrin only has two. That would be considered dangerous on any mountain, let alone on the Moon, where a fall from 10 feet could prove life-threatening with no possibility of rescue," Dailystar.co.uk reported quoted Marcus as saying.

"If you have less weight your body is going to weigh considerably less - it would be like walking on ice. It would have been reckless to come down like that. Aldrin could have tore his spacesuit causing it to depressurize and for him to die. You would have both feet on the ladder at least. He didn't know how his body would have reacted to less gravity," added Marcus Allen

Marcus Allen also added that the Apollo 11 moon landing was basically a publicity stunt to proclaim the dominance of the United States in space.

Earlier, several conspiracy theorists had alleged that NASA has never landed on the moon, and all these moon landing visuals were shot from a Hollywood movie set.

In the meantime, NASA is planning to take humans to the moon again by 2024. NASA believes that building a permanent human colony on the moon is very much essential for achieving the ultimate aim of human Mars colonization.