Conspiracy theorists have long been alleging that NASA, the United States space agency has faked the moon landing to proclaim their space dominance during the Cold War. In the course of time, these conspiracy theorists have also figured out several anomalies from NASA's moon landing photo, and they claim that the space agency is involved in the coverup.

Adding heat to their claims, the family of NASA's former astronaut Virgil Grissom has claimed that the United States space agency might have been behind the sinister activities. It should be noted that Virgil Grissom, along with his fellow astronauts Ed White and Roger B. Chaffee died on January 27, 1967, during a pre-launch test for the Apollo 1 mission. Many people, after the death of Grissom, had revealed that the NASA astronaut was a whistleblower who wished to reveal that the space agency had no plans to actually land on the moon.

"I think it was intentionally sabotaged by someone, it's been a question in my mind. What was found in the accident investigation and how was that handled, was the CIA involved or whoever. It was done intentionally," said Scott, son of Grissom, Daily Star reports.

Grissom's widow Betty had also urged NASA to give a clear answer over the demise of her husband. "I feel like it is up to NASA to come forward and give us a direct answer to what really happened," she said.

Shockingly, Thomas Baron, quality control and safety inspector for North American Aviation (NAA) who compiled a report outlining issues with parts, equipment and procedures at NASA before the tragic incident was also killed in a car crash. It should be noted that Baron was killed just six days after he leaked the Apollo tragedy findings to the media.

"I believe that Thomas Baron was murdered because he had the truth to tell about the Apollo project," said Bill Kaysing, a moon-hoax investigator.

A few months back, popular conspiracy theorist Graham McHardy known by his YouTube channel's name 'Streetcap1' had died mysteriously, and many people claimed that his death was manipulated by USAF and NASA. Before his death, McHardy had spotted several anomalies in NASA lunar photos, and it made many believe that NASA is covering up sinister secrets associated with Apollo missions.

Despite all these popular conspiracy theories, there are no visible pieces of foul play evidence in any of the above-mentioned incidents.